ISTANBUL Jan 2 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.8830 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.8882 late on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 11.48 percent on Friday in
extremely thin trading, compared with a previous close at 10.98
percent.
Istanbul's main stock index ended the year's last
trading day down 22.3 percent from the end of 2010 and down 1.51
percent on the day at 51,266.62 points.
ISTANBUL RETAIL PRICES
Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, rose 1.12
percent month-on-month in December, while wholesale prices rose
0.47 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said on Sunday.
Nationwide inflation data for December will be released on
Jan. 3 by the Turkish Statistics Institute.
DECEMBER EXPORTS
The Turkish Exporters Assembly is scheduled to release
export data for December and the full year. Economy Minister
Zafer Caglayan is scheduled to attend the meeting to announce
the figures (0800).
DECEMBER PMI
Data provider Markit is due to release the HSBC
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December
(0800).
CABINET MEETING
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is expected to hold talks with
the head of the armed forces, General Necdet Ozel (1100) and
chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (1200).
ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE CHAIRMAN
Former central bank deputy governor Ibrahim Turhan is set to
take over as the chairman of the Istanbul Stock Exchange at a
ceremony in the bourse (0830).
GARANTI BANK
General manager Ergun Ozen said the bank aimed double-digit
growth in 2012 and the opening of 30 new branches to bring its
total number of branches up to 950, newspaper reports said.
($1 = 1.9175 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)