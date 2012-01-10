ISTANBUL Jan 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.8657 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, compared with a level of 1.8725 on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 fell to 11.42 percent on Monday from 11.49 percent on Friday.

The main Istanbul share index dropped 0.69 percent to 49,836.98 points, led lower by a 1.9 percent fall in banks and underperforming a firmer MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday, but concerns over funding of euro zone sovereigns ahead of key auctions this week and of the debt crisis spilling into the wider financial system kept investors cautious about taking riskier positions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.4 percent following a modest gain in global stocks as the materials sector outperformed after Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, gave a positive outlook for world demand.

NORTH MARMARA HIGHWAY TENDER

Turkey will hold a tender on Tuesday for a $5 billion highway project, which includes a bridge across the Istanbul Strait linking Europe and Asia. Eighteen companies acquired formal tender specifications to submit offers for the North Marmara Highway project, including Japanese, Russian, Spanish, Austrian and Italian firms, as well as Turkish companies.

TURK TELEKOM

Turk Telekom is looking to tap the international loan market for a $600 million, dual-currency refinancing syndicated loan, as Turkey's financial stability comes under increasingly critical scrutiny, bankers told RLPC.

AUTOMOTIVE MARKET

The automotive market is expected to contract around 10 percent this year due to an economic slowdown after passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales expanded 13.6 percent last year to 864,439 units, said Mustafa Bayraktar, chairman of the Automotive Distributors' Association.

CASH BALANCE

Turkey's cash deficit was 6.78 billion lira ($3.61 billion) in December, Treasury data showed on Monday after markets closed, amounting to a deficit of 15.21 billion lira in the year as a whole.

