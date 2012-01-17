ISTANBUL Jan 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.8463 against the dollar at 0640 GMT, firming from a level of 1.8535 on Monday afternoon.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.74 percent, down from a previous close of 11.05 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 2.4 percent at 52,797.16 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 0.21 percent in global trade subdued by a U.S. market holiday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday as slightly better-than-expected Chinese economic growth data soothed investor worries that the euro zone debt crisis was slowing global activity. Commodities such as industrial metal copper and commodity-linked currency such as the Australian dollar also rose moderately on signs European woes have not derailed the growth trend in the world's second largest economy, a giant importer of commodities.

TREASURY AUCTIONS

The Treasury will hold a zero-coupon bond auction maturing on March 20, 2013 and a floating-coupon bond maturing on Jan. 24, 2018.

DOGAN HOLDING

The conglomerate Dogan said on Monday it signed an exclusive agreement with Asya fuel oil company to acquire all or part of fuel oil retailers Full group. Full group runs 44 petrol stations across Turkey, 29 of which are in Istanbul, its website said.

