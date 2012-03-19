ISTANBUL, March 19 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7945 against the
dollar at 0641 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7967 late on Friday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.33 percent on Friday from a previous close of 9.37
percent.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 1.72 percent up
at 62,336 points, easily outperforming a 0.15 percent decline in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was steady against
the yen on Monday after the U.S. market hit an almost four-year
high last week and with higher European stocks reflecting signs
of growing stability in the euro zone.
With investors buoyed by those positive signs, financial
spread bets are for major European markets
to open 0.2 to 0.4 percent higher.
ISBANK
The lender has applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue
a 175-day, nominal 700 million lira bill, it said in a statement
to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
ISTANBUL AIRPORTS
The State Airports Operator DHMI general manager Orhan
Birdal says a third runway at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport will
not resolve the problem of congestion and that a third airport
is needed in the city, Zaman newspaper reported.
ANADOLU CAM
The glassmaker will invest 107 million euros ($140.93
million) in the construction of a glass packaging factory in the
Eskisehir organised industry zone, Dunya newspaper reported.
VENEZUELA ACCORD
An agreement may be signed with Venezuela within a few weeks
on a project under which the South American country would
provide oil products in exchange for housing, the chairman of
Turkish Petroleum International Co. Mithat Cansiz was reported
as saying by Dunya newspaper.
IRAQ OIL EXPORTS VIA CEYHAN
Iraq has approved a plan to expand its oil export routes by
adding capacity from its northern fields and building a pipeline
to ship oil from southern fields to Ceyhan in Turkey, a
government spokesman said.
