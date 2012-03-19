ISTANBUL, March 19 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7945 against the dollar at 0641 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7967 late on Friday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.33 percent on Friday from a previous close of 9.37 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 1.72 percent up at 62,336 points, easily outperforming a 0.15 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was steady against the yen on Monday after the U.S. market hit an almost four-year high last week and with higher European stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone.

With investors buoyed by those positive signs, financial spread bets are for major European markets to open 0.2 to 0.4 percent higher.

ISBANK

The lender has applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue a 175-day, nominal 700 million lira bill, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

ISTANBUL AIRPORTS

The State Airports Operator DHMI general manager Orhan Birdal says a third runway at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport will not resolve the problem of congestion and that a third airport is needed in the city, Zaman newspaper reported.

ANADOLU CAM

The glassmaker will invest 107 million euros ($140.93 million) in the construction of a glass packaging factory in the Eskisehir organised industry zone, Dunya newspaper reported.

VENEZUELA ACCORD

An agreement may be signed with Venezuela within a few weeks on a project under which the South American country would provide oil products in exchange for housing, the chairman of Turkish Petroleum International Co. Mithat Cansiz was reported as saying by Dunya newspaper.

IRAQ OIL EXPORTS VIA CEYHAN

Iraq has approved a plan to expand its oil export routes by adding capacity from its northern fields and building a pipeline to ship oil from southern fields to Ceyhan in Turkey, a government spokesman said.

(Writing by Daren Butler)