ISTANBUL, March 26 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7991 against the
dollar at 0555 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8006 on Friday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.67 percent on Friday, compared with 9.74 before the
repo announcement and unchanged from previous close.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.6 percent down
at 61,417 points, slightly underperforming a 0.14 percent rise
in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares struggled on Monday, with materials and
technology stocks losing ground amid concerns about the impact
on profits of a slowdown in the global economy. Commodity-linked
currencies such as the Australian dollar steadied after a
hammering last week on worries of easing demand for resources
from China, while the euro held near a three-week high.
AKBANK
Citigroup, which plans to reduce its stake in Turkey's
Akbank from 20 percent to below 10 percent, must make
its offer to Sabanci Holding under the terms of its
shareholders' agreement, Akbank said in a statement.
In written answers to Reuters questions, Akbank said Sabanci
will make its assessment when the offer is made, adding that
Citigroup's reduction of its stake was for technical reasons and
was already reflected in Akbank's share price.
CAPACITY UTILISATION
The central bank will release capacity utilisation data for
March (1130 GMT).
MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE
The central bank will release manufacturing confidence data
for March (1130 GMT).
HYUNDAI ASSAN
The company's chairman Ali Kibar was reported as saying by
Milliyet newspaper that the company could produce a domestic car
if the appropriate incentives were made.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)