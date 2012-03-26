ISTANBUL, March 26 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7991 against the dollar at 0555 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8006 on Friday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.67 percent on Friday, compared with 9.74 before the repo announcement and unchanged from previous close.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.6 percent down at 61,417 points, slightly underperforming a 0.14 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares struggled on Monday, with materials and technology stocks losing ground amid concerns about the impact on profits of a slowdown in the global economy. Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar steadied after a hammering last week on worries of easing demand for resources from China, while the euro held near a three-week high.

AKBANK

Citigroup, which plans to reduce its stake in Turkey's Akbank from 20 percent to below 10 percent, must make its offer to Sabanci Holding under the terms of its shareholders' agreement, Akbank said in a statement.

In written answers to Reuters questions, Akbank said Sabanci will make its assessment when the offer is made, adding that Citigroup's reduction of its stake was for technical reasons and was already reflected in Akbank's share price.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank will release capacity utilisation data for March (1130 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank will release manufacturing confidence data for March (1130 GMT).

HYUNDAI ASSAN

The company's chairman Ali Kibar was reported as saying by Milliyet newspaper that the company could produce a domestic car if the appropriate incentives were made.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)