ISTANBUL, March 30 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.7817 against the
dollar at 0536 GMT, firming from 1.7857 late on Thursday.
The two-year benchmark bond yield closed
at 9.50 percent on Friday, virtually unchanged from a previous
close at 9.48 percent.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.44 percent
down at 61,544 points, slightly outperforming a 1.41 percent
decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied on Friday as the region's benchmark
indices marked their best first quarter in over 20 years and
investors awaited a meeting on a possible euro zone firewall and
Chinese data that may dictate market trends in coming months.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
inched up 0.1 percent, in positive territory
after a two-day decline, but still off a one-week high hit
earlier this week.
TRADE BALANCE
The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce trade data
for February. In a Reuters poll of 11 economists, the February
deficit was forecast to be $6.8 billion (0700 GMT).
DEBT DATA
The Treasury will announce domestic and external debt data
for the fourth quarter (1400 GMT).
BORROWING PROGRAMME
The Treasury will announce its borrowing programme for the
April-June period (1400 GMT).
PETKIM
Final negotiations to be held on the sale of a 10.32 percent
public stake in petrochemicals company Petkim (1430
GMT).
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
($1 = 1.7819 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)