ISTANBUL, April 11 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.8120 against the
dollar at 0522 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.8130 late on
Tuesday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.48 percent, up from a previous close of 9.35
percent.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 1.36 percent
down at 59,987.73 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index which was down 0.71 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as
investors reduced their risk positions due to uncertainty over
global growth prospects and resurfacing worries about debt
restructuring in struggling euro zone economies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent to a 10-week low while Japan's
Nikkei average dropped 1.5 percent to its lowest level
in nearly two months.
European shares hit a 10-week low on Tuesday.
FEBRUARY CURRENT ACCOUNT
Turkish central bank will announce February current account
data. Turkey's current account deficit is seen at $4.5 billion
in February, according to a Reuters poll of 12 economists.
(0700)
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading.
(Writing by Jonathon Burch)