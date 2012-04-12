ISTANBUL, April 12 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.8065 against the
dollar at 0522 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.8029 on Wednesday.
The two-year benchmark bond yield closed
at 9.44 percent from a previous close of 9.48 percent. The main
stock index rose 1.2 percent to 60,709 points, compared
with the MSCI emerging markets index, which rose 0.2
percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose slightly and the euro steadied, reflecting
investor caution over sovereign funding for troubled euro zone
economies Spain and Italy. Global equities rebounded overnight
after U.S. stocks snapped a five-day losing streak with the
encouraging start to earning season. This spurred sales of
safe-haven investments gold and U.S. and German government debt,
although that sell-off weakened in Asia.
DOGAN HOLDING
The media company posted a loss of 757.1 million lira in
2011, compared with a profit of 656.2 million lira in 2010,
despite a 14 percent rise in revenue, according to an income
statement. The loss was due to higher expenditures as the
company settled a legal battle with the government over record
tax fines, according to the statement.
AYGAZ
Aygaz, which distributes gas and oil, said it would bid for
the government's natural-gas distribution network with partner
Fernas Insaat in a tender next week, according to a statement to
the Istanbul exchange late on Wednesday.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)