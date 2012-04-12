ISTANBUL, April 12 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.8065 against the dollar at 0522 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.8029 on Wednesday.

The two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.44 percent from a previous close of 9.48 percent. The main stock index rose 1.2 percent to 60,709 points, compared with the MSCI emerging markets index, which rose 0.2 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose slightly and the euro steadied, reflecting investor caution over sovereign funding for troubled euro zone economies Spain and Italy. Global equities rebounded overnight after U.S. stocks snapped a five-day losing streak with the encouraging start to earning season. This spurred sales of safe-haven investments gold and U.S. and German government debt, although that sell-off weakened in Asia.

DOGAN HOLDING

The media company posted a loss of 757.1 million lira in 2011, compared with a profit of 656.2 million lira in 2010, despite a 14 percent rise in revenue, according to an income statement. The loss was due to higher expenditures as the company settled a legal battle with the government over record tax fines, according to the statement.

AYGAZ

Aygaz, which distributes gas and oil, said it would bid for the government's natural-gas distribution network with partner Fernas Insaat in a tender next week, according to a statement to the Istanbul exchange late on Wednesday.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading. (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)