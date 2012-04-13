ISTANBUL, April 13 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7935 against the dollar in early trade, compared with 1.7956 late on Thursday.

The two-year benchmark bond yield firmed to 9.35 percent on Thursday from 9.44 percent. The main stock index rose 0.3 percent to 60,890 points, lagging a 0.73 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell after China's first-quarter growth was slower than expected, clouding the outlook for demand, but a better-than-expected outcome for Italy's sovereign debt sale helped investors retain some risk appetite.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9 percent, easing from a rise of 1.3 percent prior to the Chinese data.

The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.3175, after hitting a one-week high on Thursday. The dollar inched up 0.2 percent against the yen at 81.05 yen. Oil reversed the previous day's gains made on China speculation and a weaker dollar triggering buying of riskier assets.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The flag carrier late on Thursday posted 2011 net profit of 18.5 million lira, compared with 286.44 million lira in 2010, despite a 40 percent rise in sales to 11.8 billion lira.

DENIZBANK

The Istanbul lender sold 38.9 million lira of non-performing loans to Girisim Varlik for 6.2 million lira, it said in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Thursday.

($1 = 1.7932 Turkish liras)