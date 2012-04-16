ISTANBUL, April 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8014 against the dollar at 0608 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.7915 late on Friday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.40 percent on Friday, up from a previous close of 9.35 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.50 percent down at 60.582 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was up 0.1 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro fell on Monday as a surge in Spanish government bond yields renewed concerns about the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and undermined investor appetite for riskier assets.

A firmer dollar on the back of European deficit woes, and worries about slowing demand from China, also weighed on a broad range of commodities from precious metals and copper to oil.

JANUARY UNEMPLOYMENT

Turkish Statistics Institute will announce three month average jobless rate, for the Dec-Jan-Feb period. The unemployment rate had risen to 9.8 percent in the prior period.

MARCH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Turkish Statistics Institute will announce consumer confidence data for March. The index had increased to 93.2 points in February.

MARCH GOVERNMENT BUDGET BALANCE

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will announce the budget numbers in a presser. February budget deficit was 2.6 billion lira.

ZIRAAT BANK

Turkey's state owned lender Ziraat Bank applied to Capital Markets Board to issue two bonds with a total value of 500 million lira.

ECZACIBASI ILAC

Turkish pharmaceutical company Eczacibasi Ilac posted a 47 percent surge in 2011 net profit to 88.5 million lira, a company statement said late on Friday.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)