ISTANBUL, April 17 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.7966 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.7962 late on
Monday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.42 percent on Monday, virtually unchanged from a
previous close at 9.42 percent.
Istanbul's main stock index closed down 0.17
percent at 60,478 points, outperforming a 0.71 percent decline
in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were capped while the euro fell on Tuesday, as
soaring Spanish borrowing costs underscored the fading impact of
the European Central Bank's bond purchases and stoked investor
nervousness over euro zone debt woes.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose
above 6 percent on Monday for the first time since the beginning
of December, fuelling concerns that Madrid could fail to meet
deficit targets as the country acknowledged it has probably
tipped into its second recession since 2009.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading.
(Writing by Jonathon Burch)