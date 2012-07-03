ISTANBUL, July 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8017 against the dollar at 0618 GMT, firming from 1.8073 late on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 8.44 percent on Monday, down from 8.51 percent before the data and compared with a previous close at 8.47 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.95 percent down at 61,951 points, underperforming a 0.33 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Tuesday on expectations that major central banks will take further policy steps to support the fragile economy, after manufacturing data around the world highlighted the drag on growth from the protracted euro zone debt crisis. Monday's data showing U.S. manufacturing contracted for the first time in nearly three years raised speculation the Federal Reserve will again step in to boost the economy and support Wall Street. The Fed last month extended the duration of a programme aimed at forcing longer-term rates down. 

INFLATION DATA

The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release inflation data for June (0700). According to a Reuters poll, consumer prices were expected to have fallen 0.50 percent month-on-month.

UYUM GIDA

Tesco, the world's No.3 retailer, is interested in buying a majority stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida, Turkey's Vatan newspaper reported on Tuesday.

