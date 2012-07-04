ISTANBUL, July 4 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.7974 against the dollar at 0439 GMT, firming from 1.7990 late on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 8.31 percent on Tuesday, down from a previous close of 8.44 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed 1.24 percent up at 62,721 points, underperforming a 1.61 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains for a third day in a row, as investors kept hopes high for more monetary policy stimulus to support the faltering global economy, ahead of a policy meeting by the European Central Bank.

The euro stood at $1.2592, well below Friday's high of $1.2693, with traders expecting the single currency to consolidate between $1.2560/1.2660 ahead of the ECB decision.

CENTRAL BANK PRICE DEVELOPMENTS REPORT

The Turkish Central Bank will release at 0700 GMT its monthly price developments report for June.

($1 = 0.7880 euros) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)