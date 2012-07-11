ISTANBUL, July 11 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.8155 against the
dollar at 0545 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8168 late on
Tuesday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
fell to 7.95 percent from a previous 8.02 percent. The main
share index rose 0.82 percent to 63,123.95.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro hovered near a two-year low against the dollar,
with investors unconvinced that euro zone governments can
succeed in decisively bringing down members' borrowing costs.
Asian shares fell on worries the global economic slowdown
will erode corporate earnings.
Commodities and oil, which have recently been hurt by weak
data from the United States and China, the world's two biggest
economies, regained a footing on Wednesday after sharp drops in
the previous session.
CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE
The central bank is due to release current account figures
for May at 0700 GMT. A Reuters poll of 13 economists forecast
the monthly deficit at $6.2 billion.
GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING
The conglomerate sold 50 percent of shares in its Enerji
Yatirim Holding to partner STFA for $75 million, according to a
filing with the stock exchange late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Patrick Graham)