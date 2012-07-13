ISTANBUL, July 13 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 1.8183 against the
dollar at 0535 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8193 late on
Thursday.
The yield on the March 5, 2014 benchmark bond
was slightly higher at 7.94 percent on
Thursday. On Tuesday, it touched a 10-month low of 7.89 percent.
Turkey's main share index closed 1.15 percent lower
at 62,324.64 points, outperforming a 2.26 percent decline in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the Australian dollar jumped on Friday
after China's second-quarter gross domestic product data landed
in line with forecasts. But market relief could be short-lived
as Moody's downgrade of Italy's credit rating to near-junk
status just ahead of a bond auction threatens to reinforce fears
over Europe's debt crisis.
AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION
Turkish vehicle production fell 13 percent year-on-year to
95,351 units in June, the Automotive Manufacturers Association
(OSD) said on Friday.
HYDROPOWER PLANTS TENDER
Tenders have been opened for the operating rights to 17
hydropower plants owned by state power producer EUAS, with bids
sought by Oct 5, according to an advertisement published in the
Official Gazette.
GARANTI BANK
The lender's application to offer 1.85 billion lira worth of
bank bills and/or bonds has been registered with the Capital
Markets Board, according to the board's weekly bulletin.
TUPRAS
The Competition Board has decided to open an investigation
into whether the oil refiner and petrol station firm Opet
Petrolculuk violated competition law and has asked Tupras to
submit its defence, the refiner said in a statement.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)