ISTANBUL, July 13 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.8183 against the dollar at 0535 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8193 late on Thursday.

The yield on the March 5, 2014 benchmark bond was slightly higher at 7.94 percent on Thursday. On Tuesday, it touched a 10-month low of 7.89 percent.

Turkey's main share index closed 1.15 percent lower at 62,324.64 points, outperforming a 2.26 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the Australian dollar jumped on Friday after China's second-quarter gross domestic product data landed in line with forecasts. But market relief could be short-lived as Moody's downgrade of Italy's credit rating to near-junk status just ahead of a bond auction threatens to reinforce fears over Europe's debt crisis.

AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION

Turkish vehicle production fell 13 percent year-on-year to 95,351 units in June, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Friday.

HYDROPOWER PLANTS TENDER

Tenders have been opened for the operating rights to 17 hydropower plants owned by state power producer EUAS, with bids sought by Oct 5, according to an advertisement published in the Official Gazette.

GARANTI BANK

The lender's application to offer 1.85 billion lira worth of bank bills and/or bonds has been registered with the Capital Markets Board, according to the board's weekly bulletin.

TUPRAS

The Competition Board has decided to open an investigation into whether the oil refiner and petrol station firm Opet Petrolculuk violated competition law and has asked Tupras to submit its defence, the refiner said in a statement.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)