ISTANBUL, July 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8091 against the dollar at 0528 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8136 late on Friday.

The yield on the March 5, 2014 benchmark bond was virtually unchanged at 7.95 percent on Friday.

Turkey's main share index rose 0.54 percent to 62,662.16 points, underperforming a 1.28 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as fears of an economic hard landing in China subsided, with Premier Wen Jiabao raising the prospect of more policy stimulus if needed.

With worries about China off the boil, the markets focus is shifting to the next policy move from the United States and a slew of corporate earnings from U.S. firms this week.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release June consumer confidence data (0700 GMT).

BUDGET DATA

The Finance Ministry will announce budget data for June (0800 GMT).

UNEMPLOYMENT DATA

The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce unemployment data for the March-May period (0700 GMT).

TURK TELEKOM

Turk Telekom expected to announce its second quarter results. The company is expected to post a 33.4 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 675 million lira ($370.90 million), according to 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

