ISTANBUL, July 19 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira gained to 1.799 against the dollar at 0520 GMT from 1.8030 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark March 5, 2014, bond dipped to 7.83 percent from a previous 7.89 percent. The main share index fell 0.04 percent to 62,444.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose as corporate profits from U.S. bellwethers allayed fears of an earnings slowdown, particularly for the beleaguered tech sector.

The euro steadied after overnight weakness.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday repeated in congressional testimony a pledge to act if the economy needed it as he underscored his concerns, specifically in the job market. U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged up.

Bernanke's comments and and geo-political fears arising out of violence in Syria underpinned oil prices with Brent crude holding steady near a seven-week high..

INTEREST RATE DECISION

The central bank's monetary policy committee meets on Thursday, and five out of 13 brokerages and banks polled by Reuters forecast a reduction on the upper side of the interest-rate corridor. For a preview, see.

BANKS ASSOCIATION OF TURKEY (TBB) MEETS

The TBB meets at 0730 GMT to discuss the latest developments in the economy and financial sector.

ERDEMIR

Isdemir, a unit of Turkey's largest steelmaker Erdemir, plans to build a container port at its location in Iskenderun on the eastern Mediterranean coast and will be taking bids from investors, according to a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange late on Wednesday.

MEDICAL CLINICS

The Constitutional Court late on Wednesday struck down a law barring physicians employed at state hospitals from opening up their own clinics, television channels reported.

