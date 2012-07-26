ISTANBUL, July 26 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.8160 against the dollar at 0620 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8245 late on Wednesday.

Turkey's benchmark March 2014 bond yield closed at 7.89 percent, from a previous close at 7.95 percent, with investors were awaiting the central bank's quarterly inflation report due on Thursday at 0700 GMT.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.66 percent at 61,707 points, led by a rise of 0.88 percent in banking shares as better-than-expected financial result of the state-run lender Halkbank on Tuesday fuelled high profit prospects for the sector.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded on Thursday on bargain hunting after recent sharp drops, as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to support growth and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from deepening, but sentiment remained frail.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said there are arguments for giving Europe's permanent rescue fund a banking licence, an idea that the ECB has rejected so far. A banking licence would boost the fund's firepower by allowing it access to cheap ECB funding.

INFLATION REPORT

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci to announce quarterly inflation report at a news conference. (1000)

MPC MINUTES

Central Bank to release minutes of latest MPC meeting. (1400)

TURKCELL

Turkcell reported a net profit of 534 million lira ($292.12 million), beating a Reuters forecast of 465 million lira.

