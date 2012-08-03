ISTANBUL Aug 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7965 against the dollar at 0538 GMT, firming from 1.8022 late on Thursday.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.47 percent down at 63,778 points, outperforming a fall of 1.01 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

The benchmark yield closed at 7.67, slightly higher than a previous close at 7.60 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday as investors shunned risk after the European Central Bank took no immediate action and only hinted at future steps to tackle the euro zone's fiscal woes, following similar inaction from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors also have reasons to be more cautious ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls data for July due at 1230 GMT, with job creation below the 100,000 forecast likely to boost hopes the Fed, which on Wednesday stood pat with its current monetary policy, would embark on further easing as early as next month.

JULY INFLATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce consumer price and producer price inflation data for July (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll, the CPI was expected to have fallen 0.1 percent month-on-month and the PPI was seen down 0.05 percent.

BANK ASYA

The lender, which offers non-interest banking services that comply with Islamic law, posted a net profit down 1.95 percent to 54.4 million lira in the second quarter.

AKENERJI

The energy company said it decided to sell a 22.5 percent stake in Akcez Enerji Yatirimlari to Akkok Sanayi and its remaining 22.5 percent stake in Akcez to CEZ for a total $140 million.

IS BANK

The bank said it had given its head office the authority to issue up to 5.75 billion lira ($3.2 billion) worth of bank bills and bonds with various maturities.

