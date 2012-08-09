ISTANBUL Aug 9 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 1.7811 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, firming from 1.7862 late on Wednesday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark yield was
unchanged at 7.71 percent on Wednesday. It fell as low as 7.47
percent earlier in the week as the downward trend in inflation,
as predicted by the central bank, boosted confidence. Since the
start of 2012, it has fallen around 400 basis points.
Istanbul's main share index closed 0.37 percent
down at 64,699 points, underperforming a 0.18 percent rise in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Thursday after a
drop in Chinese consumer inflation left room for further policy
easing, while Australia's labour market improved. The new
indicators were published against a backdrop of guarded investor
optimism for decisive official action to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis.
TURKMENISTAN PRESIDENT
President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov visits Istanbul and
will hold talks with Turkish officials.
ISBANK
The lender will hold a news conference after the release of
its second-quarter results (0600 GMT).
VAKIFBANK
The bank will announce its second-quarter results.
PETKIM
The petrochemicals company will release its second-quarter
results.
($1 = 1.8014 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)