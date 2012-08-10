ISTANBUL Aug 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7859 against the dollar at 0545 GMT, easing from 1.7831 late on Thursday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark yield rose 13 basis points to 7.84 percent on Thursday as primary dealers sold paper after four auctions at the start of the week.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.31 percent down at 64,501 points, underperforming a 0.92 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares extended losses on Friday, snapping a four-day rally, as China's July export and import data fell far short of expectations. The data weighed on commodities and the resource- and China-reliant Australian dollar as well as equity markets.

This followed softening Chinese inflation and industrial production data on Thursday, which reinforced market expectations that Beijing will further loosen monetary policy before the end of September to underpin growth.

PETKIM

The petrochemicals company posted a second-quarter net loss of 36.74 million lira, just under the net loss of 38.4 million lira forecast in a Reuters' poll of analysts. Sales rose 15 percent to 1.14 billion lira.

KARSAN

The automobile maker said in a statement it will sign a contract with the Istanbul transport authority to supply it with 200 natural gas-powered buses, after winning a tender.

BOYNER

The Tan family, which is fighting retail group Boyner Holding's purchase of a 63 percent stake in YKM Holding, said it would launch a court appeal over Turkish competition authorities' decision to approve the deal.

HAMITABAT POWER SALE

Turkish privatisation authorities publish documents for the sell-off of Hamitabat power station in the northwestern region of Thrace.

RAIL TENDER

Turkish railways open a tender for six high-speed trains and 7 years operation rights for the Ankara to Konya line, according to the official gazette.

($1 = 1.8014 Turkish liras) (Writing by Alexandra Hudson)