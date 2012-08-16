(Removes entry on budget data, delayed to September due to
holiday)
ISTANBUL Aug 16 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 1.7950 against the
dollar at 0537 GMT, easing from 1.7964 late on Wednesday.
The two-year benchmark yield dipped to 7.94
percent from a previous close of 7.98 percent.
The main share index rose 0.7 percent at 64,611.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied as investors took to the sidelines,
waiting for more clues over the timing and extent of any further
stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and support
global growth. U.S. stocks, the dollar and most commodities
markets rose on Wednesday after data showed U.S. industry output
rose in July.
INTEREST RATE DECISION
The central bank is due to announce its interest rate
decision on Thursday. A Reuters poll showed analysts expect the
bank will gently ease monetary policy, raising the amount of
lira reserves commercial lenders can hold in foreign currencies.
ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE
Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan will hold a press conference
to assess the economy's performance in the first six months of
the year.
BIM
The discount supermarket chain posted an 11 percent rise in
its second-quarter net profit to 69.1 million lira, according to
a filing late on Wednesday. That was below a Reuters forecast of
76 million lira.
TAV H
Sani Sener, chief executive of the airport builder and
operator, said the cost of a third Istanbul airport could reach
$10 billion and that it would be "bad" if TAV failed to win the
tender.
TURKISH AIRLINES
Turkey's flag carrier signs sponsorship with Lionel Messi,
the Argentine footballer playing for FC Barcelona, Hurriyet
newspaper reported.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
The statistics institute will release the latest consumer
confidence index at 0700 GMT.
