ISTANBUL Aug 31 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 1.8267 against the
dollar at 0538 GMT, weakening from 1.8156 late on Wednesday
before a public holiday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.64 on Wednesday, virtually
unchanged from 7.63 percent on Tuesday.
Istanbul's main share index rose 0.02 percent on
Wednesday to 66,152.55 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell to four-week lows on Friday as investors
cooled expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke will offer any signal of a further monetary stimulus at
a speech before fellow central bankers later in the day.
The annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gathering precedes the
Fed's Sept. 12-13 policy meeting, with market views mixed over
whether the Fed would embark on an additional stimulus, and if
so, whether it would be a forceful quantitative easing or
something else.
TRADE DATA
The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release
trade data for July, which was expected to show a deficit of
$7.9 billion (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll of nine economists
DOGAN HOLDING
Media, energy and retail company Dogan Group returned to the
black in the second quarter, posting a net profit of 29.7
million lira ($16.3 million), according to results published on
Thursday.
TURKISH AIRLINES
The flag carrier will release its second quarter results. In
a Reuters poll, the airline was forecast to post a net profit of
140.4 million lira.
GARANTI BANK
The lender has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup, Commerzbank and Morgan Stanley for a series of
investor meetings expected ahead of a Eurobond issue, bankers
said.
(Writing by Daren Butler)