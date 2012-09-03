ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 1.8173 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, unchanged from 1.8176 late on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.62 percent on Friday, down from
7.64 percent on Wednesday before a public holiday.
Istanbul's main share index rose 1.84 percent on
Friday to 67,367.95 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares inched up on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for further stimulus if
needed, but gains were capped by weak economic indicators across
the region and caution over U.S. data due later this week.
Bernanke stopped short of clearly signalling an imminent move
last week, prompting investors to turn to reports from China to
Australia that highlighted how the euro zone's debt crisis has
eroded growth and threatened further slowdowns.
INFLATION
The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce inflation
data for August (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll, consumer price
inflation was expected to be 0.25 percent month-on-month and
producer price inflation was seen at 0.50 percent.
ISTANBUL INFLATION
Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, rose 0.85
percent month-on-month in August, while wholesale prices climbed
0.76 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said on Saturday.
INCOME TAX LAW
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said a draft income tax law
had been prepared and would be presented to Monday's meeting of
the Economic Coordination Board, but that it would not include
new taxes or adjustments in tax levels, newspapers reported.
AUGUST EXPORTS
The Turkish Exporters Assembly said exports fell 4.6 percent
year-on-year to $10.51 billion in August.
PMI
The latest HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) for Turkey will be announced (0700 GMT).
TURKISH AIRLINES
Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines beat
analysts' forecasts in the second quarter, posting a net profit
of 193.1 million lira ($105 mln) up from a 170 million lira loss
in the same period a year earlier.
FORD OTOSAN
The automaker will manufacture 3,000 units of its new Cargo
model from 2013 and will gradually raise its truck production to
20,000 units, its general manager Haydar Yenigun said.
GRAIN IMPORTS
Turkey has authorised the country's state grain board TMO to
import up to one million tonnes of wheat and 500,000 tonnes each
of barley and corn customs duty free until May 31, 2014, the
country's Official Gazette said.
BORROWING PROGRAMME
Turkey's Treasury said on Friday it planned to borrow 7.4
billion lira ($4.05 billion) from domestic markets in September
against domestic debt redemptions of 7.9 billion lira.
AKBANK, MIZUHO IN COOPERATION DEAL
Akbank said it had signed a cooperation agreement with
Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank on banking services, trade and
other joint projects.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)