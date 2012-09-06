ISTANBUL, Sept 6 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 1.8178 against the
dollar at 0540 GMT, slightly firming from 1.8185 late on
Wednesday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
was at 7.60 percent, unchanged from late trade on Tuesday.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.99 percent
at 67,559.48 points on Wednesday beating a 0.9 percent fall in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Thursday and the euro edged back
towards the previous session's high on reports that the European
Central Bank will buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign
bonds to cap surging borrowing costs in indebted euro zone
states.
The single currency jumped more than 1 cent on Wednesday to a
high of $1.2625 after a string of leaks from euro zone
officials raised expectations that the ECB will unveil a bond
intervention plan after Thursday's policy meeting.
C.BANK SURVEY
The central bank will release its latest twice-monthly
survey of economists' and business leaders' expectations for the
economy (1130 GMT).
TURKISH AIRLINES
Turkish newspaper Zaman reported that Turkey's national
carrier Turkish Airlines plans to buy at least six jumbo jets,
either the Boeing 747 or Airbus A380, citing Chairman Hamdi
Topcu.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)