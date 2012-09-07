ISTANBUL, Sept 7 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 1.8083 against the
dollar at 0519 GMT, firming from 1.8110 late on Thursday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
touched a one-month low of 7.50 percent and closed at 7.53
percent, compared with its previous close at 7.60 percent
Istanbul's main share index closed at 0.23 percent
up at 67,714 points, underperforming a 1.01 percent rise in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares looked set for their biggest daily gain in
nearly five weeks on Friday after the European Central Bank
outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's
debt crisis, while firm U.S. data fed speculation of a strong
jobs report later in the day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1.3 percent and was set for a weekly
gain of 0.3 percent after European shares rallied to six-month
highs and U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday.
GARANTI BANK
Turkish lender Garanti borrowed a total $1.35 billion
through its 5-year and 10-year eurobond issues, banking sources
told Reuters late on Thursday.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)