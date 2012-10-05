ISTANBUL Oct 5 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 1.7979 against the
dollar at 0533 GMT, little changed from 1.7985 late on Thursday
when it recovered from early losses after Turkey said Syria had
apologised for artillery shelling which killed five Turkish
civilians.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.61 percent, down from its intraday high of 7.75
percent. It was virtually unchanged from a previous close at
7.58 percent.
The main share index closed 0.13 percent up at
66,909 points in line with a rise of 0.22 percent rise in the
emerging markets index. Shares recovered from around a
1.7 percent drop in intraday trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose and the euro clung on to most of its
overnight gains on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs
report, with positive sentiment sustained after the European
Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro
zone countries. Growing appetite for riskier assets lifted the
Australian dollar up 0.2 percent to $1.0267,
off a one-month low of $1.0182 touched on Thursday.
SYRIA
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey
would never want to start a war and parliament had authorised
foreign deployment of troops as a deterrent after the fatal
Syrian shelling of southeast Turkey.
Separately, the U.N. Security Council on Thursday condemned
the shelling by Syrian armed forces, which killed five people
and demanded that "such violations of international law stop
immediately and are not repeated."
AK PARTY LEADERSHIP
The ruling AK Party named former Islamist Numan Kurtulmus as
a deputy party leader responsible for the economy on Thursday in
a sign the party was seeking to woo more conservative voters.
UNREGISTERED ECONOMY
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will hold a news conference
on an action plan to tackle the unregistered economy (0800 GMT).
HALKBANK
A secondary public offering (SPO) for a 20.8 percent stake
in the state owned lender will be completed in one year, the
Privatisation Administration said on Thursday.
POWER SECTOR PRIVATISATION TENDERS
Applications will be made for pre-qualification in the
privatisation of the Gediz power distribution network in western
Turkey's Izmir region and final bids will be made for 17
hydroelectric power plants owned by the state electricity
generation company EUAS.
FINANSBANK
The general manager of the lender, a unit of National Bank
of Greece, said a secondary public offering was not
currently on the bank's agenda but that its offering plans would
remain valid if conditions were right.
YAPI KREDI BANK
The lender applied to the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and
Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) to issue bills
worth 150 million lira ($83 million) with a maturity of 172
days, it said on Thursday.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)