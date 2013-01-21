ISTANBUL Jan 21 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7594 against the dollar by 0636 GMT, little changed from 1.7612 late on Friday.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 0.17 percent at 85,004 points on Friday, underperforming a 0.66 percent rise in global emerging markets, after earlier hitting a new record high of 85,596.65 points.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.96 percent, from Thursday's close at 6 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares held steady on Monday after surging to multimonth highs last week, while the yen firmed after touching a new low in choppy trade ahead of a Bank of Japan policy meeting this week that is expected to yield bold monetary easing measures.

DEBT STOCK

The Treasury will announce central government debt stock data for December (1500 GMT).

ANKARA GAS GRID TENDER

Baskent Gaz, which distributes gas in Ankara, has received six bids in a privatisation tender, Turkey's state Privatisation Administration (OIB) said. Eksim Yatirim Holding, Genpa and MKS Marmara, Fernas, Torunlar, Turkerler-Gama OGG, Akfen-STFA OGG, Zorlu Holding placed bids for the grid, the OIB said on Friday.

ATLASJET

The airline's chairman says that it plans to increase the number of planes in its fleet to around 25 from 16 by 2016-2017 and that it had obtained licences to establish companies in South Sudan and Northern Iraq.

GALATASARAY

Dutchman Wesley Sneijder has joined Galatasaray after being sidelined at Inter Milan in a contract dispute, the midfielder said on Sunday.

ADABANK SALE

The deadline to seek pre-qualification in the tender to sell the lender Adabank has been postponed to Feb. 20 from Jan. 15, according to an announcement in the Official Gazette.

