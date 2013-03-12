ISTANBUL, March 12 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.8005 against the dollar by 0608 GMT, little changed from 1.8052 late on Monday.

The main share index fell 0.51 percent to 83,119.65. The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.82 percent from a previous 5.78 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eased and financial spreadbetters predicted a flat start at European bourses but growing confidence in the U.S. economy underpinned risk sentiment. Assets typically linked with risk aversion underperformed, with 10-year U.S. Treasury yields near an 11-month high in Asia.

The dollar has benefited from last week's strong U.S. jobs data. U.S. crude dipped to $91.85 a barrel and Brent crude fell 0.3 percent.

CURRENT-ACCOUNT DEFICIT

The central bank is due to release data on Turkey's current-account deficit for January.

TURKCELL

The state Capital Markets Board said in a bulletin that it has appointed three independent board members at Turkcell, Turkey's biggest mobile-phone operator, amid a long-running share dispute that has prevented the board from meeting for two years and distributing dividends.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The flag carrier said it had not reached a decision on how to sell off the 49 percent stake held by state Privatisation Administration and would seek more guidance from consultants after an initial agreement expired this month, according to a filing with the stock exchange late on Monday.

TURK TELEKOM

The main landline operator is recovering billions of dollars worth of copper by replacing its cables with fibre optic cables, Sabah newspaper reported.

