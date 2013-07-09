ISTANBUL, July 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.9488 against the dollar by 0444 GMT, firmer from 1.9513 late on Monday. It fell to 1.9737 against the dollar early on Monday, a record all-time low, and recovered some of its losses after the central bank sold a record $2.25 billion in forex selling auctions.

Trading volumes for Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on May 13, 2015 were at historic lows while the yield on the 10-year bond maturing on March 8, 2023, was at 8.93 percent after briefly easing earlier in the day.

Coupled with the falls in emerging market stocks, the main Istanbul stock index dropped by 1.96 percent to close at 71,682.30 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Tuesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street spurred by strong U.S. job data last week, though gains were capped by investors' nervousness over Beijing's drive to reform credit and the implications of tighter U.S. monetary policy.

PARK PROTESTS

Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon on Monday at protesters who tried to defy a closure order and enter an Istanbul park at the centre of protests against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.

TURKCELL

Britain's Privy Council scheduled to give its verdict on the ownership of controlling stake of Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell.

GOZDE GIRISIM

Gozde Girisim unit Sok discount supermarket chain signed a deal to acquire local supermarket chain Onur Ekspres Marketcilik for 33 million lira ($17 million).

GLOBAL LIMAN

Global Yatirim Holding said its ports unit won a tender in Montenegro.

