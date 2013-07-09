ISTANBUL, July 9 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.9488 against the dollar by
0444 GMT, firmer from 1.9513 late on Monday. It fell to 1.9737
against the dollar early on Monday, a record all-time low, and
recovered some of its losses after the central bank sold a
record $2.25 billion in forex selling auctions.
Trading volumes for Turkey's benchmark bond
maturing on May 13, 2015 were at historic lows while the yield
on the 10-year bond maturing on March 8, 2023,
was at 8.93 percent after briefly easing earlier in the day.
Coupled with the falls in emerging market stocks, the main
Istanbul stock index dropped by 1.96 percent to close
at 71,682.30 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Tuesday, tracking a rally on Wall
Street spurred by strong U.S. job data last week, though gains
were capped by investors' nervousness over Beijing's drive to
reform credit and the implications of tighter U.S. monetary
policy.
PARK PROTESTS
Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon on Monday at
protesters who tried to defy a closure order and enter an
Istanbul park at the centre of protests against Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan's government.
TURKCELL
Britain's Privy Council scheduled to give its verdict on the
ownership of controlling stake of Turkey's biggest mobile phone
operator Turkcell.
GOZDE GIRISIM
Gozde Girisim unit Sok discount supermarket chain signed a
deal to acquire local supermarket chain Onur Ekspres Marketcilik
for 33 million lira ($17 million).
GLOBAL LIMAN
Global Yatirim Holding said its ports unit won a
tender in Montenegro.
($1 = 1.9473 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)