ANKARA, July 19 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.9210 against the dollar by 0456 GMT, slightly stronger compared to the 1.9242 late on Thursday. It hit a record low of 1.9737 at the start of last week before rebounding after a series of central bank forex-selling auctions.

The 10-year bond yield was up at 8.82 percent from 8.77 percent. The central bank signalled on Monday it could raise interest rates at its next policy meeting on July in response to global policy uncertainty and recent volatility.

Economists in a Reuters poll on Thursday expected the bank to raise its overnight lending rate - the upper end of the bank's interest rate corridor. Forecasts varied between 50 and 150 basis points, with just one at higher level.

The main Istanbul share index fell 0.06 percent to 77,022.76 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Japanese shares skidded from a two-month peak on Friday in a sudden reversal sparked by profit-taking ahead of a weekend election that should see Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gain control of the upper house of parliament.

Investors are also keeping an eye on a G20 meeting of central bankers and finance ministers taking place in Moscow, looking for reassurance as China rebalances its economy and the Federal Reserve looks to reduce stimulus.

Against the dollar, euro was little changed while Brent crude rose towards $109 a barrel, hovering near a three-month high.

BESIKTAS, FENERBAHCE

Fenerbahce and Besiktas will both be included in the draws for the Champions and Europa Leagues on Friday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) temporarily lifted UEFA bans on them for their involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

Shares in both football clubs jumped on Thursday.

