ISTANBUL, July 24 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was firm 1.9030 against the dollar by
0457 GMT, firming from 1.9102 late on Tuesday. It hit a record
low of 1.9737 earlier in July.
The main Istanbul share index fell 0.59 percent to
75,368 points while the 10-year bond yield
fell to 8.71 percent from 8.76 percent on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets wobbled on Wednesday, while the dollar
took back some ground after the latest reading on China's
manufacturing activity showed activity slowed to an 11-month low
in July as new orders faltered and the job market darkened.
TURKCELL
Turkey's Cukurova on Tuesday accused Russian investment firm
Altimo of mounting a cynical legal campaign in New York to try
to stop it from recovering a controlling stake in mobile phone
operator Turkcell under the terms set by Britain's
Privy Council court.
HALKBANK
State-run lender Halkbank is expected to report its second
quarter earnings.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Seda Sezer)