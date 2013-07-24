ISTANBUL, July 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was firm 1.9030 against the dollar by 0457 GMT, firming from 1.9102 late on Tuesday. It hit a record low of 1.9737 earlier in July.

The main Istanbul share index fell 0.59 percent to 75,368 points while the 10-year bond yield fell to 8.71 percent from 8.76 percent on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets wobbled on Wednesday, while the dollar took back some ground after the latest reading on China's manufacturing activity showed activity slowed to an 11-month low in July as new orders faltered and the job market darkened.

TURKCELL

Turkey's Cukurova on Tuesday accused Russian investment firm Altimo of mounting a cynical legal campaign in New York to try to stop it from recovering a controlling stake in mobile phone operator Turkcell under the terms set by Britain's Privy Council court.

HALKBANK

State-run lender Halkbank is expected to report its second quarter earnings.

