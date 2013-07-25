ISTANBUL, July 25 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was weaker at 1.9225 against the dollar
by 0457 GMT, down from 1.9130 late on Wednesday.
The fall took its cue from a rise in the dollar in global
markets, boosted by upbeat U.S. housing data and a rise in U.S.
Tresury yields which reminded investors that the world's biggest
economy was still closer to tempering its monetary stimulus than
any other major economy.
The lira hit a record low of 1.9737 earlier in July.
The main Istanbul share index fell 1.79 percent to
74,015 points while the 10-year bond yield was
unchanged at 8.75 percent from late on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday
after Wall Street buckled under profit-taking pressure and as
investors were wary as the earnings season got underway, while
upbeat U.S. economic news helped the dollar snap a three-day
slide.
TUPRAS AYGAZ
Turkey's Finance Ministry has launched a tax inspection
into Turkey's biggest refiner Tupras and energy company Aygaz,
both owned by Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding.
Shares in all three companies dropped on the news late on
Wednesday.
AKBANK
Turkey's Akbank is expected post a 76 percent rise in its
second quarter net profit when it reports its earnings for that
period.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk)