(Adds more events)

ISTANBUL, August 1 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira traded at 1.9351 against the dollar at 0600 GMT, from 1.9436 late on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index fell 1.4 percent to 73,377, while the yield on the 10-year bond rose to 9.32 percent from 9.27 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares headed for their first gain in four days, and commodity prices rose after China's official manufacturing activity data was better than expected, easing concerns of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, pulling away from a six-week trough hit the day before.

EXPORTS

The Turkish Exporters' Assembly releases July export figures.

YAPI KREDI

The lender owned by Turkey's Koc Holding and Italy's UniCredit is due to release its second-quarter results.

ARCELIK

The white-goods maker is expected to release its second-quarter earnings.

KARSAN

Automaker Karsan said a project to jointly produce Renault brand Dacia's light commercial vehicle, the Dokker, was cancelled as feasibility studies failed to reach their target.

GARANTI

Spanish lender BBVA, which controls a quarter of the shares of Garanti, says it's still waiting for the best time to up its stake by 1 percent and take control of the Istanbul-based bank, HaberTurk reported. Under its purchase agreement BBVA has until 2016 to increase its stake. The stock has lost almost 30 percent since May 20, the paper reported.

BANKING FEES

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused an "interest-rate lobby" of harming consumers by charging excessive banking fees during a speech to a business group late on Wednesday. Erdogan has repeatedly accused this lobby, without identifying its members, of a plot to undermine his authority during anti-government protests that began in late May.

INFLATION

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce is due to release inflation figures for Turkey's largest city.

TEB

The lender owned by France's BNP Paribas posted a 25 percent rise in net profit to 159.7 million lira in the second quarter. Its loanbook expanded 16 percent to 34.37 billion lira in the period, according to its income statement released late on Wednesday.

PEGASUS

The discount carrier said late on Wednesday its passenger numbers rose 23 percent to 7.55 million people in the first half of the year, according to a stock-exchange filing.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)