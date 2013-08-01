(Adds more events)
ISTANBUL, August 1 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira traded at 1.9351 against the
dollar at 0600 GMT, from 1.9436 late on Wednesday.
The main Istanbul share index fell 1.4 percent to
73,377, while the yield on the 10-year bond
rose to 9.32 percent from 9.27 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares headed for their first gain in four days, and
commodity prices rose after China's official manufacturing
activity data was better than expected, easing concerns of a
sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies,
pulling away from a six-week trough hit the day
before.
EXPORTS
The Turkish Exporters' Assembly releases July export
figures.
YAPI KREDI
The lender owned by Turkey's Koc Holding and
Italy's UniCredit is due to release its
second-quarter results.
ARCELIK
The white-goods maker is expected to release its
second-quarter earnings.
KARSAN
Automaker Karsan said a project to jointly produce Renault
brand Dacia's light commercial vehicle, the Dokker, was
cancelled as feasibility studies failed to reach their target.
GARANTI
Spanish lender BBVA, which controls a quarter of
the shares of Garanti, says it's still waiting for the best time
to up its stake by 1 percent and take control of the
Istanbul-based bank, HaberTurk reported. Under its purchase
agreement BBVA has until 2016 to increase its stake. The stock
has lost almost 30 percent since May 20, the paper reported.
BANKING FEES
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused an "interest-rate
lobby" of harming consumers by charging excessive banking fees
during a speech to a business group late on Wednesday. Erdogan
has repeatedly accused this lobby, without identifying its
members, of a plot to undermine his authority during
anti-government protests that began in late May.
INFLATION
The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce is due to release inflation
figures for Turkey's largest city.
TEB
The lender owned by France's BNP Paribas posted a
25 percent rise in net profit to 159.7 million lira in the
second quarter. Its loanbook expanded 16 percent to 34.37
billion lira in the period, according to its income statement
released late on Wednesday.
PEGASUS
The discount carrier said late on Wednesday its passenger
numbers rose 23 percent to 7.55 million people in the first half
of the year, according to a stock-exchange filing.
