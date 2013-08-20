ISTANBUL Aug 20 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.9540 against the dollar by
0530 GMT, weakening from 1.9504 late on Monday.
The yield on the 10-year bond closed at
9.38 percent on Monday, up from Friday's close at 9.25 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 2.55
percent at 72,382.71, underperforming the broader emerging
markets index, which was down 1.42 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday under a cloud of
uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to
reduce its stimulus, which pushed up yields on U.S. Treasuries
to two-year highs. Minutes from the U.S. central bank's last
policy meeting will be released on Wednesday and could provide
investors with fresh clues on when the Fed plans to taper its
monthly $85 billion in asset purchases, which many believe could
begin next month.
INTEREST RATES
Turkey's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on
hold when it meets on Tuesday, on concern that another rate hike
to prevent the lira from weakening too sharply would stifle
economic growth. The monetary policy committee will announce its
decision at 2 pm (1100 GMT).
DEBT STOCK
The treasury will release central government debt stock data
for July (1400 GMT).
TURKCELL
The company said Ahmet Akca had been appointed as management
board chairman and that its second-quarter results will be
announced on Aug. 22.
SERBIA'S TELEKOM
Turkish companies Sabanci Holding and Dogus
Holding have expressed interest in buying a stake in Telekom
Srbija, Serbian Trade and Telecommunications Minister Rasim
Ljajic said in a statement on Monday.
ALTINYILDIZ
The textiles and clothing company said it had mandated Ak
Investment for the issue of 250 million lira ($128 million)
worth of up to three-years maturity domestic debt.
PEGASUS
The airline said its second-quarter consolidated net profit
rose 50 percent to 53.3 million lira ($27 million).
($1 = 1.9544 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)