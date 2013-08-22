ISTANBUL Aug 22 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.9780 against the dollar by 0530 GMT, weaker than 1.9740 late on Wednesday but off an all-time low of 1.9870 overnight.

Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield closed up at 9.7 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.36 percent.

The main share index tumbled 3.5 percent to 69,709.46 points its lowest close since October 2012 and underperforming a 0.9 percent drop by emerging markets peers .

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian markets were under the cosh on Thursday as a spike in U.S. bond yields drove up borrowing costs globally, and even surprisingly strong data from China couldn't completely staunch the bleeding. Emerging markets again bore the brunt of the selling as many have come to rely on cheap dollars to underpin domestic demand and fund current account deficits. Currencies in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand all hit multi-year lows, while the Indian rupee ploughed another historic trough.

FEDERAL RESERVE

A few Federal Reserve officials thought last month it would soon be time to slow the pace of their bond buying "somewhat" but others counselled patience, according to meeting minutes that offered little hint on when the U.S. central bank might reduce its support for the U.S. economy.

COCA COLA ICECEK

The soft drinks' bottler and distributor said its net profit fell 14 percent to 116.9 million lira ($59 million) in the second quarter.

ENKA INSAAT

The construction company said net profit rose 53 percent to 317.3 million lira in the second quarter. Its sales rose 30 percent to 3.1 billion lira.

COMPANY RESULTS

Leading mobile phone company Turkcell, retailer Migros, beermaker Anadolu Efes and construction firm Tekfen are expected to release their second-quarter results.

