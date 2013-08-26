ISTANBUL Aug 26 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.9906 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, off a record low level of 1.9994 on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 10.32 percent on Friday from a close of 10.01 percent on Thursday.

The main share index fell 0.54 percent to 67,932.32, underperforming the broader emerging markets index , which rose 1.02 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose and gold hit a near three-month high on Monday, extending a move started late last week when a steep drop in U.S. new home sales tempered expectations the Federal Reserve will soon reduce stimulus. Trading was subdued, particularly in the currency markets, as investors awaited fresh offshore leads amid a lack of market-moving economic news out of Asia.

DOGAN HOLDING

Media-to-energy conglomerate Dogan Holding reported a loss of 12.07 million lira in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of 66.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier.

Its sales rose 11.5 percent to 1.72 billion in the quarter.

DOGAN YAYIN HOLDING

The media group announced a loss of 2.44 million lira in the second quarter, compared with a profit of 51.2 million lira a year earlier, while sales rose 10 percent to 750.5 million lira.

