ISTANBUL Aug 26 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.9906 against the dollar at
0530 GMT, off a record low level of 1.9994 on Friday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to
10.32 percent on Friday from a close of 10.01 percent on
Thursday.
The main share index fell 0.54 percent to
67,932.32, underperforming the broader emerging markets index
, which rose 1.02 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose and gold hit a near three-month high on
Monday, extending a move started late last week when a steep
drop in U.S. new home sales tempered expectations the Federal
Reserve will soon reduce stimulus. Trading was subdued,
particularly in the currency markets, as investors awaited fresh
offshore leads amid a lack of market-moving economic news out of
Asia.
DOGAN HOLDING
Media-to-energy conglomerate Dogan Holding reported a loss
of 12.07 million lira in the second quarter, compared with a net
profit of 66.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier.
Its sales rose 11.5 percent to 1.72 billion in the quarter.
DOGAN YAYIN HOLDING
The media group announced a loss of 2.44 million lira in the
second quarter, compared with a profit of 51.2 million lira a
year earlier, while sales rose 10 percent to 750.5 million lira.
($1 = 1.9936 Turkish liras)
