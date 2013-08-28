BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
ISTANBUL Aug 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 2.0588 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, off a fresh record low of 2.07 which it touched during the morning and compared with a level of 2.037 late on Tuesday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield eased to 10.30 percent in Wednesday-dated trade from a spot close on Tuesday of 10.44 percent.
The main share index fell 4.73 percent to 65,519.87 points, its lowest level in a year.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Jitters over a possible U.S.-led military strike against the Syrian government knocked Asian equities to a seven-week low on Wednesday and pushed oil prices and safe-haven gold to multi-month highs. An acute 'risk-off' mode also boosted the appeal of the Japanese yen, which held near a one-week high against the dollar and euro after having posted its biggest rally in more than two months.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
Statistics institute to announce August consumer confidence data (0700 GMT)
FENERBAHCE
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was expected to announce its ruling on a two-year UEFA ban on Fenerbahce taking part in European competition imposed over its involvement in a match-fixing scandal. CAS had temporarily lifted the ban so that the club could take part in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League.
