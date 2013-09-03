ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 2.0200 against the dollar at
0445 GMT, firming from 2.0175 late on Monday.
The main Istanbul share index closed up 3.24
percent at 68,545.38 points on Monday, outperforming emerging
markets peers. It touched a 12-month low of 65,452.40
points on Wednesday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to
10.04 percent at Monday's close from 10.28 percent at
Thursday's.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Upbeat factory data from around the globe powered Asian
markets on Tuesday, while gold and the yen lost some of their
safe-haven appeal as the U.S. delayed a possible strike on
Syria.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.7 percent, building on Monday's 1.2
percent rise and on track for a fourth day of gains.
CENTRAL BANK
Turkey's central bank will hold a minimum $100 million forex
selling auction.
INFLATION
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data
for August (0700 GMT)
DOGAN HOLDING
Turkey's Dogan Group submitted a $742 million bid to
Cukurova Holding for a 53 percent stake in Turkish digital
pay-TV operator Digiturk. Turk Telekom is also
interested in the stake.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)