ISTANBUL Dec 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 2.0280 against the dollar at 0632 GMT, little changed from 2.0268 late on Monday.

The main stock index closed 1.05 percent higher at 74,843.38 points, outpacing a 0.1 percent rise in the wider emerging markets index.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell to 9.45 percent in thin trade from 9.53 percent on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares pushed higher on Tuesday on the back of rising U.S. manufacturing output and a jump in euro zone business activity, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later this week. Among commodities, U.S. crude prices eased 0.1 percent to about $97.35 a barrel. Gold took a pause after rising for two straight days. It stood at around $1,240 an ounce.

CENTRAL BANK MEETING

Central bank to hold monetary policy committee meeting. No changes in key interest rates are expected (1200 GMT).

TURKEY TANAP

Turkey has agreed with Azerbaijan to raise its stake in the multi-billion dollar Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP) to 30 percent from its current 20 percent, energy sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

TOFAS

Turkish carmaker Tofas was ordered to pay 67.5 million lira ($33.29 million) in taxes and fines for 2008-2010 by the tax authority, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

