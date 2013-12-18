ISTANBUL Dec 18 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 2.0386 against the dollar at
0626 GMT, firming slightly from 2.0407 late on Tuesday.
The main stock index closed down 5.21 percent at
70,946 points, sharply underperforming a 0.12 percent rise in
the wider emerging markets index.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond
rose to 9.63 percent in thin trade from 9.45 percent on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares tiptoed higher on Wednesday as investors waited
to hear when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin unwinding its
stimulus campaign, a major driver for global risk assets in
recent years.
CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION
Turkish police detained sons of three ministers along with
some prominent businessmen in a corruption inquiry on Tuesday,
state officials said, in what was widely seen as a challenge to
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan by a powerful Islamic cleric.
Turkish media said the number of detainees rose to 64, including
business figures close to Erdogan and Halkbank
general manager Suleyman Aslan.
ANADOLU EFES
Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes decided to stop beer production
in its facility in Rostov as of 2014's first quarter, which
makes up 5 percent of its total production in Russia, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)