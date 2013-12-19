ISTANBUL Dec 19 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 2.0570 against the dollar at 0650 GMT, weakening from 2.0480 late on Wednesday.

Having fallen more than 5 percent on Tuesday, the main stock index rose 0.66 percent to 71,417 points on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.23 percent rise in the wider emerging markets index

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 9.74 percent from 9.63 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve drew the sting from tapering its stimulus by recommitting to low interest rates, leaving Wall Street at record heights and the dollar galloping above 104.00 yen for the first time since 2008.

The dollar was a major beneficiary, surging as far as 104.37 yen at one point before pausing at 104.13. The euro toppled back to $1.3667, from a $1.3811 top.

CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday denounced a corruption crackdown on his allies months ahead of elections as a "dirty operation" to smear his administration and undermine the country's progress.

A total of 52 people, including three ministers' sons, prominent businessmen close to Erdogan and local government officials, were detained on Tuesday in the country's biggest corruption probe since Erdogan swept to power in 2002.

TOFAS

Carmaker Tofas, a subsidiary of Turkey's Koc Holding and Italy's Fiat, said late on Wednesday its application to receive incentives for a 822.2 million turkish lira modernisation investment was approved by the economy ministry. The incentive includes tax reductions and customs indemnity.

