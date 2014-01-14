ISTANBUL Jan 14 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

Having recovered from last week's record lows, the lira slipped to 2.1800 against the dollar by 0607 GMT from 2.1756 late on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond rose to 10.04 on Monday from Friday's 9.95 percent.

The main Istanbul index .XU100 closed up 0.22 percent at 68,294 points, but lagged behind the main emerging market index .MSCIEF, which rose 0.84 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares came under pressure on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks tumbling more than 2 percent as the yen hit a four-week high against the dollar after last week's surprisingly weak jobs report raised concerns about the U.S. growth outlook.

TANAP PROJECT

Turkish government released on Tuesday urged related institutions to cooperate and speed up the processes of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas project. Backers of the project had signed a final investment decision on Dec 17, scaling up its status as an alternative gas transit route to Europe as the continent tries to wean itself off Russian energy supplies.

ISBANK

Turkish lender Isbank said late on Monday it will issue three bonds with different maturities of up to 1.5 billion lira ($693 million).

CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION

Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's office cancelled an injunction on businessmen including a Turk Telekom board member and those building Istanbul's 3rd airport, citing lack of evidence linking assets to crimes, local media reported. The injuction decision had been taken as part of a high-level graft probe.

