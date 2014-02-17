ISTANBUL Feb 17 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira traded at 2.1770 against the dollar by
0630 GMT from 2.1820 late on Friday.
The main Istanbul share index rose 1.75 percent to
64,882.91 points on Friday, broadly in line with the wider
emerging markets index, which rose 1.18 percent.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond
fell to 10.10 percent from 10.17 percent at Thursday's close.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares built on their recent rally on Monday as
worries about emerging markets continued to ebb, sucking the
safe-haven support out of the U.S. dollar while giving
commodities a lift. Stocks across the region felt the benefit
with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.7 percent, bringing its gains to almost 6
percent in eight sessions.
PARLIAMENT PASSES JUDICIARY BILL
Turkey's parliament approved a law boosting government
control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors on
Saturday, after a heated debate and a brawl that left one
opposition lawmaker hospitalised.
UNEMPLOYMENT DATA
The statistics institute will release unemployment data for
the October-December period (0800 GMT).
BUDGET DATA
The finance ministry will release budget data for January
(0900 GMT).
FORD OTOSAN
The automaker's net profit fell 6 percent year-on-year in
2013 to 641.5 million lira ($294 million), its results showed,
below a Reuters poll forecast of 670.2 million lira.
HALKBANK
The bank will release its fourth-quarter results.
EXPORTERS' ASSOCIATION
The TIM exporters' assocation will hold a news conference
(0800 GMT).
AL BARAKA
Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al Baraka expects at
least 15 percent growth in net profit this year as its business
recovers across a region hit by the Arab Spring unrest, its
chief executive said.
(Writing by Daren Butler)