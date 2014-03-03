ISTANBUL, March 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira traded at 2.2245 against the dollar at 0608 GMT from 2.2065 late on Friday.

The share index rose 1.25 percent to 62,553.32 on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 10.51 percent from 10.59 percent on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Stocks slid while oil prices shot up on Monday, after Russia bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine, escalating tensions between Russia and the West to a level not seen since the end of the Cold War. Kiev has mobilised for war after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared his right to invade his neighbour, with Russian forces already controlling strategically important Crimea, an isolated Black Sea peninsula where Moscow has a naval base.

TURKCELL

Turkey's biggest mobile-phone operator may receive a hit on its revenues in Ukraine due to the turmoil, warned Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a research note. Turkcell owns a 55 percent stake in Ukrainian telecoms company Astelit.

KOC HOLDING

Mustafa Koc, chairman of Turkey's biggest company, called on the government to calm financial markets worried about a corruption inquiry and denied he has sought to undermine Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. He made his remarks in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

FEBRUARY INFLATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data for Februuary (0800 GMT).

EXPORTS

Turkey's exports rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in February to $12.093 billion, the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said in an e-mailed statement on Saturday.

