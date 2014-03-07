ISTANBUL, March 7 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira traded at 2.1840 against the dollar at
0630 GMT, little changed from 2.1825 late on Thursday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at
10.54 percent, unchanged from Wednesday.
The Istanbul share index rose 0.88 percent to
64,004 points, but underperformed the wider emerging markets
index .MSCIEF, which was up 1.2 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Friday, buoyed by Wall Street's gains
the previous day, but investors remained cautious ahead of the
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the session. The euro
remained near overnight highs following the European Central
Bank's decision not to ease policy, while the safe-haven yen
continued to sag after suffering sharp losses as risk appetite
returned.
INTERNET BANS
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could ban Facebook
and YouTube, which he says have been abused by his political
enemies, after local elections on March 30.
TURKISH AIRLINES
Flag carrier Turkish Airlines posted a net profit of 683
million lira ($313 million) in 2013, down 41 percent from a year
earlier and sharply below an average forecast of 947 million
lira in a Reuters poll.
TAV HAVALIMANLARI
Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding said it
had decided to bid for the tender of Dalaman Airport operating
rights. The tender will be held on Friday.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay)