ISTANBUL, March 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira traded at 2.1840 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, little changed from 2.1825 late on Thursday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 10.54 percent, unchanged from Wednesday.

The Istanbul share index rose 0.88 percent to 64,004 points, but underperformed the wider emerging markets index .MSCIEF, which was up 1.2 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Friday, buoyed by Wall Street's gains the previous day, but investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the session. The euro remained near overnight highs following the European Central Bank's decision not to ease policy, while the safe-haven yen continued to sag after suffering sharp losses as risk appetite returned.

INTERNET BANS

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could ban Facebook and YouTube, which he says have been abused by his political enemies, after local elections on March 30.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines posted a net profit of 683 million lira ($313 million) in 2013, down 41 percent from a year earlier and sharply below an average forecast of 947 million lira in a Reuters poll.

TAV HAVALIMANLARI

Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding said it had decided to bid for the tender of Dalaman Airport operating rights. The tender will be held on Friday.

