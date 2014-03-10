PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24
ISTANBUL, March 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira traded at 2.2135 against the dollar at 0635 GMT, easing from 2.2055 late on Friday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 10.54 percent on Friday.
The main Istanbul share index ended down 1.42 percent at 63,095.99 points on Friday, underperforming the wider emerging markets index, which fell 0.33 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks slid on Monday and the dollar stepped back from its recent highs as disappointing Chinese trade data and uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine kept risk appetite in check. Investors greeted the new week in Asia on a cautious note after data issued on Saturday showed China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging the trade balance into deficit and adding to fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
ELECTION CAMPAIGNING
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to address election rallies in the eastern provinces of Agri (1000) and Mus (1300). Opposition party leaders will also hold rallies in various parts of the country.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
The statistics institute will release industrial production data for January (0800 GMT).
DOGAN HOLDING
Media-to-energy conglomerate Dogan Holding said it made a loss of 38.1 million lira ($17 million) last year, compared with a net profit of 155.7 million lira a year earlier.
SABANCI HOLDING
The conglomerate, which is active in finance and energy, said on Friday its 2013 net profit fell 7 percent from a year earlier.
