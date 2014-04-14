ISTANBUL, April 14 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira eased to 2.1215 against the dollar by 0530 GMT from Friday's 2.1172.

Turkey's two-year benchmark yield closed up at 9.94 percent on Friday from 9.83 percent on Thursday.

The Istanbul stock market closed down 0.57 percent at 72,736.33 points, in line with the emerging markets index , which fell 0.93 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets gave up more ground on Monday after a dismal week on Wall Street and tensions in Ukraine sapped investors' appetite for risk, which helped underpin the safe-haven yen. Ukraine gave pro-Russian separatists a Monday morning deadline to disarm or face a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" by its armed forces, raising the risk of a military confrontation with Moscow.

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR

Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said inflation is expected to peak in May, partly reflecting base effects, with the impact of monetary tightening on inflation being observed with some lag.

In a presentation on the economic outlook and monetary policy in Washington on Saturday, Basci said retail loan growth continues to slow down in response to the tight monetary policy stance, recent macroprudential measures and weak capital flows.

TOFAS

The car maker said on Friday it was ordered to pay 19.8 million lira ($9.4 million) in taxes and fines for 2011-2012 as a result of an ongoing tax investigation by the authorities.

ISBANK

The bank said it borrowed a nominal 1.5 billion lira ($710 million) via two bills and a discount bond.

