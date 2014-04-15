ISTANBUL, April 15 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 2.1215 against the dollar by
0539 GMT, little changed from Monday's 2.1203.
The two-year benchmark yield rose to 10.03
percent on Monday from 9.94 percent on Friday. The benchmark
stock index rose 1.43 percent to 73,774.9 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares followed Wall Street's rebounds after U.S. data
showed better retail sales, and the dollar held its ground
against the euro. Tensions between Ukraine and oil producer
Russia propped up commodities like nickel and crude and reduced
demand for riskier emerging-market assets.
UNEMPLOYMENT
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release unemployment
figures for the December-to-February period.
BUDGET BALANCE
The Finance Ministry is due to release March budget figures.
DOGAN HOLDING AND DOGAN YAYIN HOLDING
Dogan Holding said in a stock-exchange filing late on Monday
that it will merge with its main publishing unit Dogan Yayin
Holding, following a board decision.
ECZACIBASI YATIRIM
Ipek Kagit, the paper products unit of Ezacibasi Group,
plans a 300 million lira investment, including factories in
Kazakhstan and western Turkey, with international financing to
expand its regional role, Ipek Kagit Chief Executive Sertac
Nisli said late on Monday.
($1 = 2.1129 Turkish Liras)
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)