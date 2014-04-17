ANKARA, April 17 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was little changed at 2.1360 to the
dollar by 0457 GMT from 2.1355 late on Wednesday.
The Istanbul stock market closed slightly down 0.05
percent at 72,399 points on Wednesday.
The 10-year benchmark yield fell to 10.11
percent from 10.15 percent at Tuesday's close.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets eked out gains on Thursday as dovish
comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve combined with
an upbeat economic assesment from the central bank to lift Wall
Street for a third straight session.
SECRET SERVICE LAW
Turkish parliament passed the first eleven articles of a law
draft seeking to boost the powers of the secret service on
Thursday, a move seen by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's critics
as a bid to tighten his grip on the apparatus of state as he
wages a bitter power struggle. The discussions on the draft law
will continue in the Parliament on Thursday.
CENTRAL BANK MEETING
Turkish central bank's annual general assembly, at which
executives and technocrats are elected and reshuffled, will be
held in Ankara. The meeting has taken on greater significance
this year after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called two weeks
ago for an emergency interest rate cut to boost the economy.
($1 = 2.1428 Turkish Liras)
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)